Cops seize boxes of banned dried puffer fish in Albay market
OAS, Albay – Policemen have confiscated boxes of the forbidden dried puffer fish, locally called “butete” or “tikong”, in this town’s public market on Tuesday morning.
Town police head Chief Insp. Domingo Tapel Jr. led the confiscation of 35 kilos of the dried fish in Barangay Centro Poblacion at around 8:30 a.m. after concerned citizens reported the presence of vendors selling the banned fish in the market.
Selling of puffer fish has been prohibited by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) since its consumption could result in deaths as it is considered poisonous.
The confiscated boxes of dried puffer fish were turned over to proper authorities and will be discarded either by burying or burning. /kga
