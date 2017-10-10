Aguirre: SC decision vs De Lima plea vindicates DOJ position

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II welcomed on Tuesday the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss Sen. Leila de Lima’s plea to junk the illegal drug charges filed against her.

Aguirre said the ruling vindicated the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) position that regional trial courts (RTC) have jurisdiction on drug cases.

“I think that’s a correct decision. It’s the decision we have been fighting for. Tama lang (It’s just right) that our position that the RTC has jurisdiction has been vindicated,” Aguirre said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting 9-6, the SC en banc ruled to reject De Lima’s motion to recall her warrant of arrest issued by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court due to “lack of merit.”

Under the same petition, the senator’s prayer to dismiss the illegal drug charges filed against her was also rejected.

READ: SC junks De Lima motion to recall arrest warrant

The DOJ in February filed three criminal charges against De Lima for supposedly receiving bribes from NBP drug lords in exchange of their protection during her term as Justice secretary.

The agency also accused the senator of using the money from illegal drug trade to fund her 2016 senatorial campaign.

She was charged with three counts of violation of Section No. 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to trafficking and criminal liability of government officials.

Aguirre said that with the SC ruling, De Lima’s arraignment, scheduled on Friday, and trial could proceed, “assuming that there would be no motion to make amendment to the information.” /jpv