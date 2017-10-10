SolGen on SC ruling vs De Lima: No one is above the law

Solicitor General Jose C. Calida on Tuesday lauded the Supreme Court (SC) dismissal of detained Sen. Leila de Lima’s plea to junk the illegal drug charges filed against her.

In a statement issued ahead of the SC’s briefing on De Lima’s case, Calida expressed his “deepest gratitude” to the court, saying its decision proved that “nemo est supra leges” or “no one is above the law.”

“This legal maxim perfectly encapsulates the 9-6 decision of the Supreme Court dismissing the petition of Senator Leila de Lima. This landmark case enthrones the majesty of the law which is no respecter of men and women however, privileged they are,” Calida said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the ruling negated the “erroneous perception” that the Duterte administration’s war on drugs is “waged only against the unlettered and the underprivileged.”

Voting 9-6, the SC en banc ruled to reject De Lima’s motion to recall her warrant of arrest issued by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

READ: SC junks De Lima motion to recall arrest warrant

Under the same petition, the senator’s prayer to dismiss the illegal drug charges filed against her was also rejected.

“In allowing Judge Juanita Guerrero to proceed with the conduct of the trial, the Supreme Court showed its faith in the impartiality, ability, and experience of trial court judges to dispense justice without fear or favor,” Calida added. /jpv