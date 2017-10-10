SC junks De Lima motion to recall arrest warrant

Senator Leila de Lima will remain in detention as the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed her petition to recall the arrest warrant issued against her.

Under the same petition, the senator’s prayer to dismiss the illegal drug charges filed against her was also rejected.

Voting 9-6, the SC en banc ruled to reject De Lima’s motion to recall her warrant of arrest issued by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six justices who dissented from the main ruling are Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Associate Justices Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa and Francis Jardeleza.

The decision was penned by Associate Justice Presbitero J. Velasco Jr., whom de Lima had asked to inhibit from the case for allegedly pushing the acquittal of a New Bilibid Prison (NBP) drug lord.

READ: De Lima tells SC to side with truth, justice in her drug case

The Department of Justice (DOJ) in February filed three criminal charges against De Lima for supposedly receiving bribes from NBP drug lords in exchange of their protection during her term as Justice secretary. The agency also accused De Lima of using the money from illegal drug trade to fund her 2016 senatorial campaign.

She was charged with three counts of violation of Section No. 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to trafficking and criminal liability of government officials.

De Lima, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

The senator has maintained her innocence and claimed that her detention is the government’s way of silencing her and those who oppose Duterte’s deadly campaign against illegal drugs. /jpv