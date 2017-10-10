De Lima tells SC to side with truth, justice in her drug case

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima urged on Tuesday the members of the Supreme Court to “side with truth and justice” as the tribunal is set to issue its ruling on her plea to junk the illegal drug charges against her.

In her statement read during the “Misa para kay Leila” solidarity Mass at the Ermita Church, De Lima prayed for each justice of the Supreme Court to be guided and granted the “courage and wisdom to side with truth and justice.”

“It is fitting that we convene today here at the Shrine of Nuestra Señora de Guia—Our Lady of Guidance—as we humbly seek the blessings of the Lord to guide and grant each and every member of the Supreme Court the courage and wisdom to side with truth and justice,” De Lima said.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its ruling on De Lima’s petition to recall her warrant of arrest issued by the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

De Lima said she was “psychologically prepared” whatever the decision would be as she condemned the government for “politically persecuting” her.

“As I have said before, while I am psychologically prepared for this political persecution from no other than the vindictive President of the country, my whole being cries out for truth and justice,” the senator said.

“But as I have stated, I have to manage my expectations. I just remain hopeful because the law and the truth are on my side,” she added, promising that she would not stop fighting for truth and justice.

De Lima’s supporters and members of the “Free Leila Movement,” condemned the senator’s continued detention, as well as the government’s deadly war on drugs.

“Why does this government brand dissenters opponents and anyone with legitimate concerns, like extrajudicial killings, enemies of the state and subversives? When acts of fear and intimidation are inflicted on the people are these not destabilizing Philippine democracy?” said Sr. Gerolinda Tingson, De Lima’s longtime friend.

De Lima, President Rodrigo Duterte’s number 1 critic, is detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame for allegedly conspiring with drug lords inside the New Bilibid Prison. She allegedly used drug money during her campaign for the Senate in 2016.

The senator has maintained her innocence and claimed that her detention is the government’s way of silencing her and those who oppose Duterte’s deadly war against drugs. /cbb