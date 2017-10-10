Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

MRT breaks down twice Tuesday; hundreds stranded at rush hour

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

MRT breaks down twice Tuesday; hundreds stranded at rush hour

/ 09:18 AM October 10, 2017

MRT-3 / FILE PHOTO

Hundreds of Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) passengers were stranded during the morning rush hour on Tuesday after train service temporarily stopped due to track and technical problems.

In a service status report, the MRT-3 reported that northbound trains temporarily stopped service at 5:52 a.m. between Ortigas and Santolan-Annapolis stations because of a track problem.

Normal operations resumed at 6:34 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8:35 a.m., a southbound train broke down and unloaded passengers at the Cubao station.

The management apologized for the incidents. /cbb

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: breakdown, Cubao, Metro Rail Transit 3, MRT, news, Ortigas, Rail, Santolan-Annapolic
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved