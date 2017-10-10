MRT breaks down twice Tuesday; hundreds stranded at rush hour

Hundreds of Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) passengers were stranded during the morning rush hour on Tuesday after train service temporarily stopped due to track and technical problems.

In a service status report, the MRT-3 reported that northbound trains temporarily stopped service at 5:52 a.m. between Ortigas and Santolan-Annapolis stations because of a track problem.

Normal operations resumed at 6:34 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8:35 a.m., a southbound train broke down and unloaded passengers at the Cubao station.

The management apologized for the incidents. /cbb