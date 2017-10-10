Robredo gets P20M more for propoor programs

The Senate on Monday granted the Office of the Vice President (OVP) P20 million on top of its P443-million budget for next year to finance Vice President Leni Robredo’s flagship antipoverty program “Angat Buhay.”

Without question, the Senate also approved during plenary session the P2.64-billion budget of the Office of the Ombudsman, which included P143 million for a new building in Quezon City.

Robredo said the additional budget would help her proceed with programs for nutrition, rural progress, women empowerment, health care and education. She said Angat Buhay had reached 143 communities and 75,000 families nationwide so far. —Jocelyn Uy