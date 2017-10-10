Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Sandiganbayan affirms acquittal of JV Ejercito

/ 07:02 AM October 10, 2017
Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito. LYN RILLON/INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

The antigraft court Sandiganbayan affirmed the acquittal of Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and 12 others for misuse of calamity funds on high-powered firearms when he was still San Juan City mayor in 2008.

The court, in a six-page resolution dated Oct. 4, denied the Ombudsman’s appeal to reverse the acquittal. —Vince F. Nonato

