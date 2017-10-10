Sandiganbayan affirms acquittal of JV Ejercito
The antigraft court Sandiganbayan affirmed the acquittal of Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito and 12 others for misuse of calamity funds on high-powered firearms when he was still San Juan City mayor in 2008.
The court, in a six-page resolution dated Oct. 4, denied the Ombudsman’s appeal to reverse the acquittal. —Vince F. Nonato
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.