Mandaluyong barangay chair shot dead inside billiards hall

A barangay chairman was shot dead by an unidentified man in Mandaluyong City on Monday evening.

A report reaching Chief Supt Romulo Sapitula, Eastern Police District director, said Godofredo “Goody” Tolentino, chair of Barangay Poblacion, was inside a billiards hall along Reyes Street in Barangay Poblacion around 6 p.m. when the attack happened.

Tolentino was shot in the head and rushed to the Mandaluyong City Medical Center where he was declared dead on arrival by Dr. Lucas Riel Bersamin Jr.

The lone shooter, who was wearing a black jacket, and his lookout escaped on a motorcycle that sped toward Aglipay Street, Sapitula said.

Mandaluyong City has an ordinance prohibiting “riding in tandem.”

An investigation is still ongoing.