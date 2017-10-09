Another suspect in Atio slay set to arrive in PH Tuesday

Update

One of the suspects in the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio Castillo III will be returning to Manila on Tuesday morning.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, in a phone interview, said the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) informed the Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration that Ralph Trangia has left the US on Eva Air flight BR055 for Taipei.

Aguirre said Trangia will be boarding Flight BR271 at 9:20 a.m. in Taiwan and he is expected to land in Manila at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

“The Taiwanese Immigration said they will make sure that Trangia will board the plane bound for Manila as scheduled,” Aguirre said.

However, Aguirre said it would be up to the police to take action since there is no warrant issued for his arrest.

Trangia is one of the respondents in the fatal hazing of Castillo and in the case for violation of the Anti-Hazing law filed by the Manila Police District.

“We can provide him security if he asks for it,” Aguirre said.

Immigration records showed that Trangia left Manila for the US on Sept. 19, a day after Castillo’s body was taken to the Chinese General Hospital where he was proclaimed dead.