Sereno camp ‘hopeful but not certain’ of fairness in impeachment process

Spokespersons of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno said on Monday they were “hopeful but not certain” that the House of Representatives would be fair in the handling the impeachment complaint against the highest official of the judicial branch.

The House Committee on Justice already found the complaint against the Chief Justice to be sufficient in form and substance.

It will conduct a hearing to determine probable cause in November, after a one-month session break.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Fredenil Castrol already said there was “overwhelming evidence” against the Chief Justice, citing the case of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona who was impeached for failure to fully disclose his wealth in his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

“It is unfortunate na ’yon ang apparent tone,” lawyer Joshua Santiago said in a conference on Monday. “We are hopeful but not certain that they [Congressmen] will vote according to justice, according to law, according to what is right. We can only hope and pray.”

With Santiago at the press conference were the two other lawyers acting as spokespersons for Sereno – Josalee Deinla and Winnie Salumbides.

“Our congressmen must realize that this is no longer legislation,” Salumbides said. “This is no longer an exercise in lawmaking. When they are confronted with a complaint like this, they are not expected to fulfill their role as in a way judges do.”

Santiago said lawmakers should take into consideration how they can serve better the interest of the Filipino people and not party lines or political affiliation. /atm