Palace nominates Duterte fraternity brother to JBC

Malacañang has nominated Jose Catral Mendoza, a fraternity brother of President Rodrigo Duterte, to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) to replace Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez, a former Supreme Court associate justice who retired in 2008.

The JBC is the body tasked with screening applicants for positions in the judiciary branch and Office of the Ombudsman.

A letter signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, which was made public on Monday, said: “I am pleased to transmit the nomination letter of Mr. Jose Catral Mendoza, signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, as member, representing the Retired Justices of the Supreme Court…for a term expiring on 09 July 2021 vice Angelina Sandoval-Gutierrez.”

Mendoza was one of the three co-equal Grand Judexes of the Lex Talionis Fraternity from San Beda on its establishment in 1969.

Mendoza retired from the Supreme Court at the mandatory age of 70 last August.

Duterte is expected to appoint 12 more of the 15 associate justices of the Supreme Court as more justices retire during his term. /atm