Monday, October 9, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Duterte fires Salazar from ERC

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Duterte fires Salazar from ERC

/ 04:40 PM October 09, 2017
Jose Vicente Salazar

Jose Vicente Salazar, ERC chairman and CEO (File photo from Philippine Daily Inquirer)

 

President Rodrigo Duterte has dismissed from service Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar after being found guilty of simple and grave misconduct in connection with allegations of corruption.

The decision, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea by authority of the President, said “guilty of two counts of simple misconduct and one count of grave misconduct.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The order said Salazar was dismissed due to “serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and grave misconduct.”      /kga

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: corruption, dismissal, duterte, ERC, grave misconduct, Salazar
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved