Duterte fires Salazar from ERC

President Rodrigo Duterte has dismissed from service Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar after being found guilty of simple and grave misconduct in connection with allegations of corruption.

The decision, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea by authority of the President, said “guilty of two counts of simple misconduct and one count of grave misconduct.”

The order said Salazar was dismissed due to “serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, and grave misconduct.” /kga