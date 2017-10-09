AFP, PNP chiefs call for stricter PH anti-terror laws

The top brasses of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) have called for more stringent security laws in the country, both agreeing that the prevailing “democratic space” is being exploited by terrorists and criminals as it likewise led to “indiscipline” among the citizenry.

In a press conference, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Eduardo Año said the country must have “very strict internal security act” to effectively address terrorism as well as criminality.

“You know the country enjoys so much democratic space that is being exploited by terror groups and also criminal groups unlike in other countries like Singapore, US, Malaysia, Australia,” Año told reporters on Monday.

According to Año, in other countries with firmer internal security laws, authorities could arrest someone based on mere suspicion and detain them for up to three years even without immediately filing charges.

“Sa atin we have the Human Security Act [of 2007] pero nire-request natin na ma-amend or madagdagan pa ‘yung provisions because we believe it’s not enough to address the threats against terrorism,” the AFP chief said.

Russel Salic, one of the three men arrested for allegedly plotting attacks in New York City in 2016, was quoted in some of his statements obtained by the US Justice Department that terror laws in the Philippines were “not strict” compared to other countries.

He also described the Philippines as a “breeding ground” for terrorists. Salic surrendered to Philippines authorities in April 2017.

Año said that Muslim populations in the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia have linkages and blood relations that allow them to have an “easier support apparatus” for their terrorism activities and networks.

Meanwhile, Dela Rosa said too much democratic space in the country has sometimes bordered to indiscipline.

According to Dela Rosa, one of the reasons why it is easier for terrorists to operate in the country is because of the absence of the national ID system.

“This is a very crucial mission to address terrorism pero hindi makapasa-pasa sa legislature. We have been clamoring for that but it’s a very uphill battle,” he said.

Dela Rosa also cited that citizens in other countries use postpaid phones, which could allow identification of its owners.

“Dito I don’t know kung tayo ba ang nagre-regulate ng telcos or sila ang re-regulate sa atin…Punta kayo sa China. Paano maka-operate ang terorista doon, ultimo Facebook hindi makapasok, regulated ang cyberspace nila. Dito maluwag dito,” he pointed out. /kga