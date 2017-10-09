Bato apologizes for ‘ingrates’ remark

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa apologized on Monday for calling critics of the government’s anti-illegal drugs campaign as “ingrates”.

In a press conference, Dela Rosa said his statement was “a spur of the moment reaction” as he was just showing his feelings, which he can no longer hide.

“Pasensya na. It was a spur of the moment reaction nung tinanong ako kung ano ba ang masasabi ko sa critics…Spur of the moment reaction lang yun. Baket di ba sila nakinabang sa ginagawa natin?….Yung mga anak nila nag aaral ng matiwasay, di naiistorbo ng snatcher, mga pusher sa kalsada,” he told reporters in a press conference.

“Nagpapakita lang ng feeling. If I feel frustrated, if I feel sad ipapakita ko; ‘di ako plastic. ‘Di ako pulitiko na nagpapa-cute kahit galit na, ‘di pinapakita. Normal akong tao, napipikon ako, ‘di ako plastic,” he said.

Dela Rosa also clarified that his statement does not mean that he was asking critics to be grateful to them for doing their job.

“We are not requiring gratefulness or thanks from them. Masama lang loob ko pero ito ang trabaho namin. Wala kaming nire-require na kahit ano, gagampanan pa rin namin ang trabaho namin,” he said.

Last week, Dela Rosa turned the tables and criticized the critics of the Duterte administration’s “war on drugs” and called them ingrates or ungrateful people because they assail the campaign even as they also supposedly benefit from it.

Dela Rosa’s statement drew flak from various sectors, including lawmakers who reminded him that public service is a thankless job.

