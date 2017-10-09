PNP execs Pagdilao, Tinio dismissed over drug-related charges

Police generals Police Director Joel Pagdilao and former Quezon City Police District (QCPD) chief Edgardo Tinio were dismissed from service due to drug-related charges, Malacañang said Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the authority of President Rodrigo Duterte, signed their dismissal papers last Thursday.

“In line with the President’s promise to render the nation crime and corruption-free, he has dismissed two presidential appointees who are officials of the PNP. The decision signed by the executive secretary last Thursday has found Police Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio and Police Dir. Joel Pagdilao of the the PNP administratively liable for serious neglect of duty and serious irregurality in the performance duty and have been duly dismissed,” Abella said in a Palace briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Rody: 5 PNP execs in drugs

“Evidence show that both generals have deliberately refused without cause to perform their duties as police officers resulting in the proliferation of drug trade in their areas of jurisdiction, thus the President’s decision.”

The Palace official said he was unaware if the two generals would face criminal complaints.

Pagdilao and Tino were among the narco-generals named by Duterte in July 2016. /je