Malacañang welcomes ‘constructive’ SWS survey

Malacañang on Monday said the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing a decline in the net satisfaction and trust ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte was a “barometer” on how to improve the programs of the government.

“We accept this as a barometer, as a guide post, for all of us in government to work harder, to focus on what we are doing and of course also to accept criticisms constructively; and this is good because this is a scientific survey,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in an interview with dwFM radio.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating fell to “good” from June’s “very good rating in the September survey of the SWS.

The President got a net satisfaction rating of +48 compared to June’s +66.

“This will only be a guide for government to continue doing its programs for change,” Andanar said.

The noncommissioned survey was conducted from Sept. 23 to 27, just days after the nationwide rally on Sept. 21 to protest street killings and alleged human rights violations under the administration’s war on drugs.

“Alam naman natin na surveys are taken as snapshots of that particular moment at siyempre maingay ang politika during that time, maraming mga issues ang pinag-uusapan,” Andanar said.

“We respect SWS and we know the SWS is scientific. Like what I mentioned, surveys are the snapshot of a particular given time. At alam naman natin during that time, two days after the National Day of Protest talagang maingay po talaga ang ating media environment, at politikahan mula doon sa oposisyon hanggang sa administrasyon batuhan ng putik,” he added.

Andanar said Malacañang viewed the recent survey as a “constructive criticism from the public.

“We have to accept criticisms constructively and all of these criticisms should serve as a guide post, as a lighthouse for everyone in government to focus on their jobs and also kung merong mga pagkakamali, dapat two steps backward and then three steps forward,” he said.

The Palace official assured the public it would study details of the survey to address the concerns of the public.

“Ating pag-aaralan itong survey. Titingnan natin kung saan nagkamali. Titingnan natin kung saan tayo puwedeng mag-improve,” he said.

“We accept criticisms and surveys constructively, and it is really what the present administration is all about it. It’s about moving forward. Make adjustments and move forward. And we are very positive na in the coming months tataas na naman ang satisfaction and trust rating ng ating Pangulo,” he said. /cbb