Batanes lawmaker – wife of Butch Abad – dies

Henedina Razon-Abad, the representative of the lone district of Batanes, passed away Sunday night, the Liberal Party (LP) announced.

In an advisory to the LP members Quezon City Rep. Kit Belmonte sent to media, it said: “With deep sadness, we’d like to inform you that Congresswoman Dina Abad already joined our Creator.”

Abad, an LP member, is the wife of former Budget secretary Florencio Abad.

It said the LP will sponsor the mass on Monday night at the Ateneo de Manila University chapel in Quezon City.

LP leaders will deliver eulogy after the mass, it added.

Before entering politics, Abad formerly served as the Dean of the Ateneo School of Government.

According to her profile published in the Ateneo website, Abad worked for various NGOs and civil groups in the country, advocating rural development and agrarian reform.

“She graduated cum laude at Maryknoll College with a Bachelor of Arts, major in Economics degree, and obtained her Masters in Public Administration at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government,” her profile read. /cbb