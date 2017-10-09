Customs promotes 560 employees amid corruption allegations

Amid criticisms and allegations of corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Customs Chief Isidro Lapeña promoted 560 employees on Monday to “strengthen their ranks and improve their services.”

Lapeña led the oath-taking of newly promoted officials whom he said “exhibited commitment, competence and integrity.”

He also vowed to conduct a “second wave” of promotions and hiring of new officers to strengthen the BOC’s ranks and improve their services.

“May nagte-text last minute, nagsabi na i-review ang promotions kaya from 515 naging 560 ang promoted ngayong araw,” Lapeña said during his speech at the mass oath-taking of newly-appointed BOC officials in Manila.

“The change from the image of BOC has to come from us,” he added.

The Customs commissioner also reiterated his fight against corruption at the BOC, tagging “slow processes” as the main problem of the agency.

“Kaya may tara kasi mabagal ang serbisyo,” Lapeña said. “If there is delay, there is money. Kaya ang gawin lang natin i-address itong mabagal na proseso.”

“The agency can do better,” he stressed.

According to the Customs chief, stakeholders such as importers and businessmen are more than willing to go by the correct evaluation and processes of the BOC.

“Ang gusto lang naman nila facilitated processing of goods,” he said.

Lapeña said the agency would conduct an extensive inventory of shipment under an alert order.

“Kawawa naman kasi kung walang basis ang delays nila,” he said.

Lapeña is in his first month and one week at the BOC after former BOC Chief Nicanor Faeldon resigned the post. /cbb