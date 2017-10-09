Rocker RJ Jacinto part of broadband study committee

A Cabinet committee that includes musician RJ Jacinto is reviewing the government’s National Broadband Plan to improve internet speed, according to a top Palace communications official.

Martin Andanar, head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, said the Cabinet’s information technology council would review the broadband plan in the next 15 days and submit recommendations to President Duterte.

The committee creation followed the resignation of Rodolfo Salalima as information and communications secretary.

Aside from Jacinto, also Mr. Duterte’s economic adviser, the other members of the committee were the heads of the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Department of Science and Technology.

The committee would be headed by Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Armed Forces chief of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. —Philip C. Tubeza