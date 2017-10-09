Frat man killed in Makati shooting

A man who was on his way to see one of his fraternity brothers was shot dead by a lone gunman in Makati City around noon on Sunday.

The victim was then traveling on a motorbike with a companion, who witnessed the shooting and “played dead” after falling off the bike, police said.

The initial investigation showed that Kenneth de Dios and Alfredo Santos had just stopped at the corner of ABC Street and Pablo Ocampo Extension (Vito Cruz) in Barangay La Paz when a man wearing a facemask fired at them.

The officer on the case, SPO2 Alfred Reyes, said the 33-year-old De Dios was shot twice in the head while the 34-year-old Santos sustained bruises on his knees.

De Dios’ motorcycle, a Suzuki Skydrive, was stolen before responding police officers could reach the scene, but Reyes said it was unclear if it was taken by the gunman or by another person who took advantage of the situation.

De Dios and Santos left their neighborhood in Barangay San Andres, Manila, around 10 a.m. and headed for Makati to return a motorcycle battery that De Dios earlier bought on a loan from a fellow member of Tau Gamma Phi.

The spot where De Dios was about to park his motorbike was in front of a store which is a known hangout of the fraternity, Reyes said.

The motive for the attack remained under investigation.