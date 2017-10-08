SWS: Duterte’s net satisfaction rating down from ‘very good’ to ‘good’

President Rodrigo Duterte’s net satisfaction rating fell to “good” from June’s “very good rating,” a Social Weather Stations’ (SWS) survey revealed on Sunday.

According to the third quarter survey conducted from Sept. 23 to 27, 67 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 14 percent were undecided, and 19 percent were dissatisfied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to June’s +66 or very good rating, the recent survey showed a net satisfaction rating of +48, classified by SWS as good.

The net trust in Duterte also declined according to the survey.

In the September survey, 73 percent of Filipinos said they had “much trust,” 15 percent undecided, and 12 percent with “little trust” in the President.

This gives a net trust rating of +60, classified by SWS as “very good,” a 15-point decline from June’s +75 “excellent.”

By area, the President’s net satisfaction rating from June to September also fell by 30 points in the Visayas, 22 points in Balance Luzon, and 19 points in Metro Manila, while it stayed steady in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the urban net satisfaction score of the President fell by one grade from “very good” to “good,” at +48 in September, down by 20 points from June’s +68.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating stayed “very good” in social class ABC, with +57 in September, just 2 points below June’s +59.

However, it fell from “very good” to “good” in class D, or the “masa,” from +66 in June down to +49 in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews among 1,500 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 600 in Balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, with sampling error margins of ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, SWS said.

/atm