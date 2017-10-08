Cop kills man who beheaded common-law wife in Cebu

CEBU CITY — A police officer shot dead a man who had beheaded his common-law wife in Consolacion town, northern Cebu on Sunday morning.

Dominic Pahugot, 27, cut off the head of Lovely Jane Quinio at their home at Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud past 7 a.m. following a heated argument.

He reportedly tried to attack the police officers who went to their house after a barangay tanod, Rogelio Quinaging, reported the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the officers shot Pahugot, according to PO2 Jorge Navales of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station.

Navales said Pahugot was in their list of drug users in the village.

Last month, Pahugot was arrested after neighbors complained that he had gone berserk.

He was committed to the psychiatric ward of a hospital but was released since he was able to answer the questions well.

Pahugot and Quinio had a fight on Saturday night that went on until Sunday morning.

The couple’s children, aged two and four, were placed under the temporary custody of a neighbor.

/atm