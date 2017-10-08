Poe hails SyCip as the ‘Sage of our Age’

Calling him the “Sage of our Age,” Senator Grace Poe offered her tribute to Washington SyCip who passed away on Saturday evening.

“I join the nation in mourning the passing of a great man, Mr. Washington SyCip,” Poe said in a statement on Sunday.

“He was a man who radiated intelligence and inspired respect, and while he was of slight physical stature, he towered over all of his contemporaries. He was the ‘Sage of our Age,’ and was one of the persons I greatly admired,” the senator added.

Poe said she had shared advocacies with Sycip, who gave him “guidance and compassion.”

“We shared many advocacies such as access to quality education and alleviation of poverty. I actively sought his counsel and learned from his wisdom,” said Poe.

“Mr. Wash, thank you for your guidance, your compassion and your contributions to the nation. We will cherish your memory and legacy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Senator Richard Gordon also offered his message to SyCip.

“It’s with great sorrow that I learned this morning of the death of Washington SyCip, a visionary leader who influenced many generations,” Gordon posted on Twitter.

“I recall Wash providing me w/ valuable advise in d establishment of SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) on challenges to be addressed in developing & attracting investors,” he continued.

SyCip passed away en route to New York City. He was 96.

He is the founder of accounting firm SyCip Gorres Velayo & Company (SGV & Co.) and a known philanthropist in the areas of public education, micro finance and entrepreneurship, and public health.

