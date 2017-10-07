5th grade Seed Montessori student tops Inquirer storytelling competition

Jose Joachim Manalang, fifth grade student of The Seed Montessori School, was named “king” of the storytelling competition during the culmination of the 7th Inquirer Read-Along Festival on Saturday.

Manalang bested four other finalists who all read the story “Super Ningning” by Liwliwa Malabed, which tells the story about a young bullied girl who overcomes her insecurity by making friends.

“I didn’t expect to win,” the 10-year-old Manalang said. “I just remained calm and rehearsed repeatedly at home.”

As the first winner from his school, he said he would use his title to influence his schoolmates to adopt the reading habit.

The other finalists were Izabelle Rose Dimzon and Reeve Angelo Penuliar of the School of Saint Anthony, Princess Jeza Gail Eliang of the Antonio Regidor Elementary School, and Iza Nicole Barcena of the Jacinto Zamora Elementary School.

The five finalists were chosen out of a record 81 aspirants who went through elimination and semifinal rounds on Sept. 23 and 30, respectively. Before the competition, on Sept. 16, they took a mandatory workshop on the techniques of effective storytelling.

The panel of judges in the final round was composed of Sophia School principal Ann Abacan, Dyali Justo of Adarna House, and Rich Rodriguez of Ang Pinoy Storytellers.

Contestants were judged based on the following criteria:

book-based reading -15 percent

knowledge/delivery – 20 percent

body language/gestures – 20 percent

eye contact and facial expressions -10 percent

voice/volume/diction – 15 percent

poise – 10 percent

pacing – 10 percent

Over 200 kids from 14 schools in Metro Manila attended the last day of the annual event, which was held at main office of the Philippine Daily Inquirer in Makati.

In the afternoon session, actor Sandino Martin read Alice Mallari’s “Apolakus!”, about Dadoy the school weakling who overcomes bullying.

Martin said he himself had experienced being bullied as a school kid. He had this advice to other victims of bullying: “It is important to maintain constant communication between the parents and the children. Because had the parents known their child was being bullied, they could immediately address the problem.”

The two-day festival was co-presented by Smart Communications and in cooperation with McDonald’s, Unilab, Ritemed for Kids, USAid, Adarna House, Anvil Publishing, Vibal Group, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism and Laarnie Luna of Metrobank Foundation. /atm