4th grade school teacher in Bohol shot dead while sleeping

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — A day after the world celebrated World Teachers’ Day, a 52-year-old teacher of Guio-ang Elementary School in Guindulman town was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while sleeping in his house on Friday morning.

Senior Insp. Angelito Valleser, chief of the Guindulman Municipal Police Station, identified the slain teacher as Emilito Amolong, a fourth grade teacher.

Amolong had one gunshot wound in his head. He died on the spot, while his killer managed to escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valleser said that on 4 a.m. Friday, Amolong and his wife Celestine were sleeping in their bedroom on the second floor of their house when a gunshot woke her up. She tried to wake her husband to ask about the gunshot, but then she noticed blood dripping from his head.

Their son, who was sleeping in another room, was startled out of his sleep by Celestine’s scream.

Celestine called the police for help.

Valleser said Amolong was declared dead on the spot by a physician close to the family who responded to the scene.

Valleser said the killing appeared to be carefully planned and executed.

He said investigators determined that at least three people entered the back of the house and used an improvised wooden ladder to reach the second floor.

“The assailant was not alone. Someone was holding the wooden ladder,” Valleser said.

He said the killer was believed to have just poked the gun through a window and shot the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

A .45-caliber shell was recovered at the crime scene.

Authorities have not determined the motive behind the killing.

/atm