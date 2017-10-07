1,000 people gather in Cebu City to show support for Duterte

CEBU CITY — At least 1,000 supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte braved the afternoon rain on Saturday to show their support for the country’s chief executive in the wake of allegations that he and his family had bank deposits amounting to P1 billion.

The rally, dubbed as “Lihok Support 2,” was held at Plaza Independencia in downtown Cebu City about 2 p.m. and was graced by some local and national officials led by Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco and Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The group dispersed two hours later.

Doris Mondaya, Kilusang Pagbabago Visayas lead convenor, said the activity was also a celebration of the group’s anniversary. –Nestle Semilla

