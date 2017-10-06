DOJ hails honest BI official

The Department of Justice (DOJ) honored on Friday the honest Bureau of Immigration (BI) officer who turned over to authorities a bundle of cash left at his counter at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal I.

DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II awarded a certificate of recognition to Immigration Officer (IO) I Reimond Abigeil Lagman for his uprightness after he immediately reported to his superiors his discovery of a white envelope, containing $1,900 (approx. P95,000), on his counter at the airport last September 7.

The money was appropriately documented and handed over to the Airport Police Lost and Found section for safekeeping. The money is still unclaimed as of posting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honesty and integrity in government service are core values that we want to inculcate in all our employees in the DOJ family,” Aguirre said.

“By his act of returning US$ 1,900.00, that was left at his counter at NAIA Terminal I, Immigration Officer I Reimond Abigeil B. Lagman has exemplified those valued traits.

The DOJ family lauds his truly commendable act,” he added.

Aguirre hoped that Lagman’s act would serve as an inspiration to others “to serve with integrity at all times.” /kga