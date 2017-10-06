Australian police assist in Danley investigation

LAS VEGAS -Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend Marilou Danley.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that Philippines-born Danley became an Australian citizen after moving to the Gold Coast in Queensland state and marrying a local man. ABC says she lived there for some 10 years until the late 1980s.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said Friday that as an Australian citizen, Danley was entitled to consular assistance.

Australian police and government officials have not elaborated on Danley’s time or citizenship in Australia.

Colvin says the Australian authorities are “working very closely with our partners in the U.S.”

Australia’s foreign affairs department said Friday it is aware she is “a person of interest” and described her case as “a matter for U.S. law enforcement.”