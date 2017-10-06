Palace welcomes PAL’s debt settlement

Malacañang welcomed Friday the P6-billion settlement of flag carrier Philippine Airlines’ liabilities with the government.

“The matter of PAL’s unpaid charges has been decisively settled,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

In a joint statement with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday, PAL announced that the government accepted its offer to pay P6-billion worth of navigational fees, and other charges.

“It is a clear reminder that when government prioritizes national interest, citizens will cooperate,” Abella said.

The Palace official said the amount would be used to fund the government’s infrastructure projects.

“PAL has agreed to pay in full the P6-billion claims of the CAAP/MIAA, which the Department of Transportation (DOTr) accepted, which will go a long way to help build much needed infrastructure to support our economic capabilities,” he said. “We enjoin one and all to set aside self-interest and together build a nation worthy of the next generation.”

President Rodrigo Duterte on September 27 warned business tycoon Lucio Tan, chairman and chief executive officer of PAL, to settle his liabilities with the government in 10 days or he would shut down Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

PAL has been exclusively using Naia Terminal 2 since 1999.