Año oversees change of command of 2 Mindanao Army units

MARAWI CITY – Armed Forces Chief Gen. Eduardo Año on Friday supervised the change of command of two Mindanao military units here.

The change of command was prompted by the promotion of Maj. Gen. Rolando Bautista as Army chief.

Bautista headed both the Task Force Marawi and the Army’s 1st Infantry Division prior to his promotion.

Maj. Gen. Danilo Pamonag took over Bautista’s designation as TF Marawi chief while Brig. Gen. Roseller Murillo was named his replacement as commander of the 1st ID.

The ceremony was held near the main battle area here, after Año’s visit to the St. Mary’s Cathedral and the Bato Mosque, which was recently recovered from the control of the Maute group.