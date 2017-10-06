10 drug suspects killed in simultaneous 24-hr raids in Bulacan

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – Ten drug suspects were killed while 136 others were arrested during simultaneous police operations in 23 towns and cities in Bulacan province.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., acting Bulacan police director, said the operations were launched on Thursday, adding that the fatalities fired at police officers triggering gun battles.

Three of the suspects died during police operations in the City of Malolos, while two died in Norzagaray. The rest of the fatalities were killed in drug busts in the towns of Bocaue, Calumpit, Hagonoy, Pandi and Plaridel.

The police mounted sting operations against suspected drug peddlers or served warrants, and seized 112 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and 66 grams of marijuana.