Palace cautions Church on ‘providing refuge’ to rogue cops

Malacañang cautioned on Friday the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) against giving sanctuary to rogue policemen seeking Church protection.

The CBCP on Monday said police who want to divulge their participation in summary executions under President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war have sought protection from the Church.

“We welcome the efforts of the Church to help these rogue cops to mend their ways,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“However, we hope the Church exercises due diligence as there are drug protectors, kidnappers, kotong and ninja cops who want to destroy the ongoing campaign against illegal drugs,” Abella added.

The Palace official asked the Church to “urge a certain objectivity to avoid being used by said aberrations.”

CBCP President Socrates Villages said the policemen, troubled by their conscience, had approached them and offered to share their knowledge about the summary killings under the Duterte administration.

“(They) have come forward confidentially to us their spiritual leaders to seek sanctuary, succor and protection. They have expressed their desire to come out in the open about their participation in extrajudicial killings and summary executions. Their consciences are troubling them,” Villegas said.

Police records show more than 3,800 people have been killed by police in drug raids since Duterte launched his brutal war on drugs.

Thousands of others have been killed by unknown assailants. /jpv