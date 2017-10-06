MMDA bares 3-month Christmas traffic plan

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) expects to reduce by at least 3,200 the number of cars plying Edsa during the morning rush hour this holiday season as it implements several traffic measures targeted toward malls located along the major thoroughfare.

Jojo Garcia, the MMDA assistant general manager for planning, said on Friday that by Oct. 15 malls throughout the metro would no longer be allowed to hold weekday sales. He added that the malls also agreed to their request that malls open up late at 11 a.m., and hold nighttime deliveries for nonperishable goods.

According to Garcia, they would be implementing these traffic-easing measures a month earlier than last year since they would want to “give priority” to workers who might get caught in traffic jams during the holiday season.

Based on the MMDA’s historical data, number of cars plying metro roads increases by as much as 20 percent as Christmas day approaches.

By implementing the traffic measures until Jan. 15 next year, Garcia said they estimate that around 200 cars from each mall are taken off the streets during the morning rush.

As the Metro Manila Council (MMC) convenes on Tuesday next week, other measures addressing the capital’s perennial road congestion may be rolled out before the year-end. The MMC is the MMDA’s policymaking arm, composed of the 17 Metro Manila mayors. /jpv