5 nabbed for illegal guns, grenades in Batangas raids

BATANGAS CITY – Five persons were arrested in a simultaneous serving of search warrants in Calatagan town in Batangas province Friday morning, police said.

Chief Inspector Rosell Encarnacion, Batangas police chief information officer, said the suspects Joseph Marasigan, Manolo Delos Reyes, Senando Marco, Allan Dimaisip and Eduardo Pinaflorida were arrested by policemen armed with search warrants issued by Judge Agripino Morga of Regional Trial Court Branch 29 in San Pablo City, Laguna, in the villages Talibayog and Hukay around 5:10 a.m.

A hand grenade with pin and 25 pieces of fired cartridge case for caliber .38 pistol were confiscated from Marasigan.

From Delos Reyes, police confiscated a Colt caliber .45 pistol with a magazine loaded with seven live ammunition, a hand grenade and a black belt bag.

Police also found one air gun rifle and a hand grenade from Marco while Dimaisip yielded a caliber .45 with a magazine containing six pieces of live ammunition and a hand grenade.

Pinaflorida also yielded a caliber .45 with a magazine inserted and eight live ammunition.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 10591 or the “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act” before the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.