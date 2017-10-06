Koko reveals half of PDP-Laban’s possible ‘Magic 12’

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III disclosed on Friday the partial list of senatorial bets that the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) would possibly consider for the upcoming 2019 senatorial election.

Pimentel, who is also the PDP-Laban president, said that half of the party’s “Magic 12” could include himself, House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas, Negros Occidental Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman, Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, and former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Francis Tolentino.

However, Pimentel said in a text message that the list is still unofficial as it was “just my personal preferences” and that coming up with the 12 senatorial candidates is “a developing/evolving” matter, hence, not final.

Pimentel also said that he has yet to personally discuss the issue with the prospective candidates.

Before moving to PDP-Laban, Benitez, Roman and Tolentino were allies of the Liberal Party during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III. /kga