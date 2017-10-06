PNP chief: We want 100% of drug suspects alive

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa assured that the police highly value the lives of people amid the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that said nine out of 10, or 90 percent, Filipinos want drug suspects to be arrested alive.

“Sa kanila (for them) 90 percent? Sa amin 100 percent. Mas gusto naming mahuling buhay,” he said in an interview with GMA News TV on Friday.

“What’s the use of waging this war on drugs if you don’t value life?” he said.

The SWS results were released following a series of surveys related to the drug war.

An earlier SWS survey shows that 63 percent of Filipinos believe that drug suspects were killed even after they surrendered themselves to authorities.

PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said that in their 71,393 drug operations conducted from July 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017, about 109,090 drug offenders are alive and are now facing criminal charges.

“Similary, Oplan Tokhang held 8,794,120 house visitations nationwide that resulted to 1,260,196 drug personalities who voluntarily surrendered to the authorities and was accorded the opportunity to change and assistance be extended to them,” he said.

The PNP spokesperson said this only goes to show that they value the right to life of drug suspects. /jpv