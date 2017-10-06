Businessman hurt in Cebu City ambush

CEBU CITY—A businessman was hurt in an ambush staged by still unidentified gunmen in Cebu City early before dawn Friday.

The victim was identified as Vincent Rojo, who owns a breeding farm in Cebu City.

SPO2 Rommel Bangcog, of Cebu City homicide section, said Rojo was driving his vehicle when two men armed with M16 rifles fired at him at the San Augustine Heights Subdivision in Barangay Tisa past midnight on Friday.

The victim, who reportedly sustained wounds in the head, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Latest details of the victim’s condition as of this posting were still unavailable.

Bangcog said the police recovered 18 empty shells from the crime scene. /jpv