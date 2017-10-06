‘Ex-drug user’ shot dead outside QC hardware store

A man sleeping outside a hardware store on Commonwealth Avenue, Barangay (village) Holy Spirit in Quezon City was shot to death early morning Friday.

The victim has been identified as Alberto Lopez, 40, a jeep and UV express barker.

Initial investigation showed that seven men in motorcycles approached the victim, three of them shot Lopez while the other four served as a lookout.

A relative of the victim who refused to be identified said the victim was a former drug user. Justinne Punsalang/Radyo Inquirer990