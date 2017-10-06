Friday, October 6, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

It may take next President to resume talks with Reds–Duterte

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this
NO PEACE DEAL

It may take next President to resume talks with Reds–Duterte

/ 07:44 AM October 06, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte. CONTRIBUTED FILE PHOTO

President Duterte on Thursday said he was not prepared to resume peace talks with communist insurgents, adding that it might take “another President” to secure a peace deal with the rebels.

In a speech before members of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, he said: “We are fighting the New People’s Army. At this stage, I’m not ready to talk to them. It is not good for the country.”

“It would be good if it’s for the country. It would take some time, maybe another President, to do it,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President made the statement at the installation of the Army’s new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Rolando Bautista, after his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, retired. —PHILIP C. TUBEZA

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Insurgency, Peace Talks, Philippine news updates, President Duterte
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved