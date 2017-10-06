It may take next President to resume talks with Reds–Duterte

President Duterte on Thursday said he was not prepared to resume peace talks with communist insurgents, adding that it might take “another President” to secure a peace deal with the rebels.

In a speech before members of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig, he said: “We are fighting the New People’s Army. At this stage, I’m not ready to talk to them. It is not good for the country.”

“It would be good if it’s for the country. It would take some time, maybe another President, to do it,” he added.

The President made the statement at the installation of the Army’s new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Rolando Bautista, after his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, retired. —PHILIP C. TUBEZA