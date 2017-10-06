Robredo scandalized by ‘remorseless, shameless’ bloggers

Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday said she felt “scandalized” by the remarks made by some bloggers—apparently referring to RJ Nieto and Mocha Uson—during Wednesday’s Senate hearing on “fake news.”

She said she had not watched the hearing when it happened, though she had gathered “bits and pieces” of what transpired.

“First of all, some of those who were there at the Senate were the sources of many lies about me, but they were unapologetic. There was no trace of remorse. It’s as though they were so shameless,” Robredo said after a speaking engagement in Mandaluyong City.

“The worse thing was they seemed so arrogant and full of angst,” she said without naming anyone.

Uson, now a Communications Assistant Secretary, and Nieto, now a consultant of the Department of Foreign Affairs, were the pro-Duterte bloggers who spoke at the hearing.

The two have been known to attack Robredo and the Liberal Party on their social media platforms. Uson uses her public Facebook page, while Nieto runs the Thinking Pinoy blog.

“For me, it’s an insult—it’s an insult to all government workers who serve the people … for you to say it’s the government that needs you… Are we Filipinos like this?” Robredo said in Filipino.

She was apparently referring to Nieto’s controversial remarks that the DFA needed him more than he needed it.

“For us, public service has no price. It cannot be measured. But they are treating it with arrogance,” Robredo said.

“So for me, perhaps my realization while watching it was that: Should we allow this kind of evil to prevail?” she said.

The former Camarines Sur congresswoman said she was leaving it to Congress to determine the wisdom of passing legislation to curb the spread of fake news.

“For me, I would just make a call that as Filipinos, are we truly like this? Is this how we view service to the nation? It’s like they are saying they are serving to help out, but the way they are acting, it seems that instead of helping, they are only doing damage,” Robredo said.—DJ YAP