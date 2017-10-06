Fewer Pinoys think admin serious in solving EJKs

The percentage of Filipinos who believe that the administration is serious in solving the problem of extrajudicial killings has declined, as a majority of them worry they would fall victim to such killings, according to Social Weather Stations (SWS).

In a survey conducted from June 23 to 26, SWS also found that 90 percent of respondents noted that it was important to capture drug suspects alive in the administration’s war on drugs.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they believed the Duterte administration was serious in solving the problem of extrajudicial killings, down from 70 percent in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also showed 73 percent were worried they or someone they know would be a victim of summary executions. The figure was unchanged from March 2017.

‘Very worried’

But the percentage of those who said they were “very worried” rose from 37 percent in March to 41 percent in June, while the percentage of those who were “somewhat worried” went down from 36 percent in March to 32 percent in June.

An overwhelming majority, or 90 percent, of the respondents said it was important to capture drug suspects alive. It was 92 percent in March.

SWS interviewed 1,200 adults nationwide and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.—INQUIRER RESEARCH