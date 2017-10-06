3 killed in Pasig, Marikina; all on drug list, cops say

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a couple in Marikina City and a man in Pasig City, all of whom were described by the police as residents who were on the local drug watch list.

In Marikina, construction worker Dante Aton, 32, and his live-in partner Cherry Maria Mansan, 30, were at their house in Barangay Fortune when shot around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that they saw at least three men in black jackets enter the victims’ home before the killings.

The victim in Pasig was identified as Quincy John Gallanongo, who was standing along Callejon 5, Suarez Street in Maybunga when shot at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

The police said Gallanongo was one of the surrenderers in the city under the “Oplan Tokhang” antidrug campaign. —JODEE A. AGONCILLO