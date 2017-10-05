Man gunned down while jogging in Oriental Mindoro town

CITY OF CALAPAN – A man whom police believed was shot dead by unidentified gunmen while jogging was found in San Teodoro town in Oriental Mindoro province on Thursday.

The victim, later identified as Nestor Red Rivamonte, 47, by his wife Hazel Malabanan, 46, was found at KM22 in Barangay (village) Calangatan after an anonymous text message from a concerned citizen tipped police at around 6:36 p.m.

Senior Inspector Arsenio Abo, San Teodoro police chief, said the text message led them to the location of the body.

The victim, a resident of Barangay Bangus, Gloria town, also in Oriental Mindoro, was wearing yellow shorts, rubber shoes with black socks. Beside the body was a sauna suit and shirt lying on a creek.

The victim was believed to be jogging when he was shot to death. Investigation is ongoing.