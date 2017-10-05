Bato appoints new Cebu police chief

CEBU CITY – Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has appointed a new director for the Cebu provincial police.

Senior Supt. Edgar Alan Okubo was designated by Dela Rosa to take charge of Cebu’s police force, in place of Senior Supt. Eric Noble, who would become police attaché to San Francisco in the United States of America.

A turnover of command would take place at the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) headquarters at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Prior his new designation, Okubo was assigned at the Pangasinan Provincial Police Office (PPPO).

Supt. Virgilio Bayon-on, chief of the provincial police community relations, said the CPPO’s anti-criminality programs will continue under Okubo.

“We will support our new provincial police director especially in our campaign against illegal drugs,” Bayon-on said in an interview on Thursday.

Bayon-on then expressed gratitude to Noble for effectively leading the CPPO even for just one year.

Bayon-on said Noble encouraged the provincial police to strive hard in eradicating illegal drugs and other crimes, and inspired policemen to do good things to people daily in a program known as Random Acts of Kindness.

“To me, he (Noble) is one of the best provincial directors,” Bayon-on said. /kga