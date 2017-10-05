Aquinos deny links with scam at UPLB

The Aquino family has nothing to do with the supposed scam that victimized thousands of people, who trooped to the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) after being promised that they will receive P1 million or gold bars from the Marcos family’s ill-gotten wealth.

The camp of former President Benigno Aquino III issued this denial on Thursday, as the family said they will not entertain the claims made by former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. that the Aquinos are behind a demolition job against the Marcoses.

“Pasensya na kay Senador Bongbong Marcos dahil ‘di namin kayang sumang-ayon sa pantasya nyang pagbigyan at pansinin sila,” former Aquino administration’s deputy spokesperson Abigail Valte said when sought for a reaction to Marcos’ statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Senator Bam Aquino said he was no longer surprised that Marcos would easily blame the Aquino family for any move to besmirch the reputation of the Marcoses.

In a text message, the senator said: “Di naman nakakagulat na Aquino ang ituturo ni Ginoong Marcos. Kailan ba hinarap ng mga Marcos ang mga kasalanan nila sa taumbayan?”

“Wala pong kinalaman ang mga Aquino sa scam na ‘yan,” he added.

The opposition senator also took the chance to insist that the Liberal Party, where members of the Aquino family were stalwarts, was not behind any destabilization or ouster plot against President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Hindi kami involved sa anumang ouster plot. Ang mga paratang na ‘yan ay gawa-gawa lamang,” he said.

In a press conference in Quezon City on Thursday, Marcos alleged that the Aquinos are associated with the recent event at UPLB in Laguna where thousands showed up after being promised they will be given P1 million or gold bars from the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family.

“I’m sure they (Aquinos) have something to do with it,” Marcos said.

READ: Scam at UPLB Aquinos’ handiwork—Bongbong

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dito sa statement nila, batay din sa nangyari, ang tanong namin: Kung talagang iniingatan niya ang pangalan at legasiya ng ama nya, bakit di nya agarang ikondena ang mga nanloko sa ating mga kababayan? Di ba dapat syang sumama sa pagsampa ng kaso laban sa mga sumisira sa pangalan ng kanilang angkan?” Valte noted.

Last month, the UPLB community was shocked when thousands of people, ferried on rented jeepneys and vans, showed up on the campus. They were holding plastic-covered booklets that had a picture of former President Ferdinand Marcos on the front cover and the words Bullion Buyer Ltd. on the back.

READ: Thousands flock to UPLB to get P1M each ‘from Marcos wealth’

The event was purportedly a general assembly organized by One Social Family Credit Cooperative. The booklet was supposedly published by Bullion Buyer Ltd.

The booklet, which cost P30 each, contained writings about the alleged achievements of the late strongman. /kga