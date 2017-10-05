Scam at UPLB Aquinos’ handiwork—Bongbong

Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday alleged that the Aquinos are associated with the recent event at University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) where thousands showed up after being promised they will be given P1 million or gold bars from Marcoses’ wealth.

“I’m sure they have something to do with it,” Marcos said in a press briefing in Quezon City when asked if he thinks the Aquinos had knowledge of the event.

He said scams using their name have been surfacing over the years but these were all “small time.” The recent gathering at UPLB seemed to be “well-funded.”

“This is the most well-organized, well-funded. Meron talagang naninira sa amin. ‘Yun ang fake news kasi may biktima. Binibiktima nila ang mga supporters, ‘yung mga matatanda, ‘yung mga umaasa na may makukuha,” he said.

(There are those who want to besmirch us. What they did is considered as fake news because there are victims. The supporters, the elderly were tricked into thinking that they would be receiving something.)

In the past, he said they repored the “small time” scams to concerned local governments for them to take action.

“Itong sa UPLB may gumastos para dito (Those who funded what happened in the UPLB)…it’s not aimed at money-making but a political action,” Marcos said.

The event was supposedly a general assembly organized by One Social Family Credit Cooperative. Thousands who showed up were given a booklet published by Bullion Buyer Ltd. Marcos has denied involvement in the gathering, calling it a “scam.”

“In the past, I don’t know how many years, na walang ginagawa kundi sirain ang mga Marcos. Sino ang may pera (Who has the money)? Sino ang may (Who has the) political will, who will have the interest in doing this? Alam naman natin (We know who),” Marcos said.

The election of former President Corazon Aquino in 1986 ended the 21-year rule of the strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. from 1965 to 1986. He placed the country under martial law from 1972 to 1981.

Aquino’s decision to run was triggered by the assassination of her husband, Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., in 1983. The latter was perceived as the biggest rival of Marcos.

Inquirer is still trying to get a reaction from the Aquino camp as of this piece’s publication. /idl