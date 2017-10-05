Illegal drugs, cash, gadgets seized in Cebu prison raid

CEBU CITY—Another raid on the provincial jail yielded illegal drugs, prescription medicine, money believed to be from the illegal numbers game, drug paraphernalia, electric gadgets and improvised weapons.

A majority of the 3,000 male inmates were rounded up and told to stay at the quadrangle of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) past 6 a.m. on Thursday for Operation Greyhound conducted by the Cebu Provincial Police Office (PPSC – CPPO) and the Special Weapons and Tactics group (SWAT).

They were also instructed to strip naked from the waist up while policemen inspected their cells.

Three hours later, the policemen were able to recover illegal drugs worth P71,890, five tablets of suspected Valium, proceeds amounting to P2,450 believed to be from illegal numbers game, among others.

Valium is a prescription medicine but often abused. It is used to treat anxiety disorders, among others.

PPSC commander Mario Baquiran Jr. said the greyhound earlier was a regular inspection.

“It’s been a month since we conducted another greydhound. This is a regular inspection of the CPDRC,” Baquiran stated.

Fifteen cells were raided, including those occupied by notorious drug lord Alvaro “Barok” Alvaro.

Inside Alvaro’s cell, the police found a portable DVD player was seized but no drugs were found.

This is the 5th greyhound operation conducted in CPDRC since 2017, and the seventh since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed into office.