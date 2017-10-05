2 college students found dead in Rodriguez, Rizal

(Updated, 2:21 p.m.) The Rizal police are still looking into the suspects behind the killing of two college students who were found dead in Rodriguez, Rizal on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the victims has been identified as Charmaine Villarias, 21, 3rd year college student of Colegio de Montalban by public school teacher Rialen Ergima. The identity of the other victim has yet to be revealed.

Police were told Villarias failed to go home on Wednesday. ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Supt Albert Ocon, acting director of the Rizal Provincial Police, said the two victims were discovered dead around 12:30 p.m. at Burol, Mt. Zion inside the Amityville Subdivision, Barangay (village) San Jose.

The victims were hogtied and believed to be strangulated and hit by a hard object, witness security guard Marion Bautista, 41, told probers.

Based on initial investigations, the crime could have possibly transpired around 2 to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Ocon said. The victims had bruises, strangulation marks and stab wounds, he added.

Bautista said he was conducting his regular patrol duties when he noticed a foot track on the grass. He then followed the trail and discovered the lifeless bodies of the victims.

The Amityville Subdivision is known in the area as a dating site because of its high location, Ocon told the Inquirer. The incident happened two kilometers away from the Rodriguez community precinct, he added.

The police are also looking into the possibility the female student could have been raped.