Trillanes will pursue cases vs Uson despite her friendly gesture

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV will pursue the criminal and administrative cases he filed against Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, despite a light moment they shared during the Wednesday’s Senate hearing on fake news.

After the hearing, conducted by the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, Trillanes and Uson gamely posed for a photograph together.

Earlier, during the hearing, they even engaged in some banter.

But in a statement, Trillanes said: “While I appreciate the friendly gesture of Ms. Mocha Uson to have a photo taken with me, it doesn’t change the fact that, as a senior public official, she committed criminal offenses that warranted the filing of multiple cases.”

“Sa madaling salita, tuloy-tuloy lang ang mga kaso,” he added.

[In other words, the cases will continue.]

The senator filed an administrative case for grave misconduct and six criminal cases, including libel charges, against Uson for spreading fake news about his alleged offshore bank accounts.

